CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s Pony Committee announced Tuesday the death of a 7-week-old foal affectionately known as Nora.
According to the Pony Committee, someone noticed the foal’s mother, Jessica’s Sandy, repeatedly calling for her offspring around 11 a.m. Monday. Committee members responded within minutes and found the young pony on her back, trapped against a fence and unable to get up.
Veterinary care was immediately contacted, and the foal was moved to a medical barn alongside her mother. Committee members say the foal showed signs of neurological problems, including a lack of head control, bloodshot eyes, and an inability to stand on her own.
The foal had last been seen during a morning feeding around 6 a.m. Monday, according to volunteers.
While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, committee members believe the foal may have reared or stumbled backward, leaving her unable to turn herself over due to her proximity to the fence. Officials say the foal had no visible injuries or broken bones.
The committee says being trapped in such a position, even for a short period of time, can pose serious health risks to horses, including colic and a buildup of gas in their digestive systems.
Volunteers and medical personnel worked throughout the day and late into the night to save the foal, administering fluids and medication while attempting to help her stand and drink. Despite their efforts, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she died late Monday night.
The foal, officially identified as No. 89, had been affectionately named Nora by members of the public. The Pony Committee says it will honor that name in her memory.
“We know how heartbroken everyone will be about this, it’s gut-wrenching,” the Pony Committee said. “A lot of people have affectionately named her Nora, it seems wrong to fight so hard for something and it not have a name to remember it by so we too will honor that name and say ‘rest in peace, Nora’.”
The committee also thanked the individual who first noticed the mother in distress, as well as the volunteers, nurses and veterinarians who worked to save the young pony.