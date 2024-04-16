BERLIN, MD - A Worcester County Judge has sentenced a 75-Year-Old Berlin man for the distribution of child pornography.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County, Pasco L. Allen, Jr. was convicted of distribution of child pornography on April 4th. Allen was sentenced to 5 years incarceration with all but 1 year suspended by Judge Brian D. Shockley.
Allen’s conviction and sentencing stem from a tip received by the Maryland State Police in the fall, the State’s Attorney says. The tip contained evidence of possession of child pornography which investigators traced back to Allen’s home, according to prosecutors. The State’s Attorney says authorities seized and searched Allen’s phone, finding that Allen had sent a saved image of child pornography to another person via Facebook.
In addition to his incarceration, Allen has been placed on 3 years supervised probation upon release and is required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.