DOVER, DE - The federal Department of the Interior and the National Park Service have awarded a $750,000 grant to Delaware State University (DSU) to repair a National Historic Registry house on DSU’s Downtown campus.
Built before 1885, the historic property known as the Hope House was first acquired by DSU in 2021 and was established as part of DSU’s efforts to provide more intervention and prevention services for sexual assault. The Hope House has since been used as a hub for social services and student programming, DSU officials say, including counseling, self-care, and cultural connection.
The grant, part of a $10 million award to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, aims to preserve and protect historic properties.
“We are honored to be given this opportunity to provide programming and supportive social services to our students in this home that was originally owned by former slave owners,” Dr. Eleanor Kiesel, Senior Associate Dean of the DSU Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, said.
According to DSU, the new funding will be used to address the three-story historical building’s exterior, interior water damage, and mold remediations.