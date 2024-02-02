GEORGETOWN, DE. - An investigation into a Felton home has allegedly uncovered distressing conditions for 76 animals, including dogs, cats, and one bird. The animals have been rescued and are now under the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, undergoing extensive rehabilitation.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA, based in Georgetown, Delaware, has taken in the animals, with some being distributed to other shelters. At the organization's Shingle Point Road location and the Georgetown campus on Du Pont Boulevard, around 53 dogs are receiving specialized care including 1 bird. Additionally, 13 dogs and 9 cats have been sent to the New Castle County location.
Laura Page, the operation manager at Brandywine Valley SPCA, shared insights into the animals' conditions. "We've been caring for them since. They've all had vet checks. About half of them have been spayed and neutered, and the other half are being spayed and neutered today. Some of them had eye issues, luxating patella, which are knee issues, skin issues, curled toenails, fleas, and some severe dental disease," explained Page.
The animals are receiving around-the-clock care, incurring an estimated cost Page says is about $500 per dog. While some will be available for adoption as early as tomorrow, Page emphasized that not all animals are in the same condition because some are in better or worse shape than others.
"Sometimes we do wish they could talk because what some of them have been through in the last decade, like some of them are senior dogs, is just terrible. The interesting thing is almost all of them are so sweet. You know they're scared, but they just want to be loved and held and to be a companion for someone," added Page.
Mike Kaviani, Chief Operating Officer, spoke about the efforts to rehabilitate the animals. "We've bathed them and groomed them. We've trimmed their nails up, and we've given them patience and love and comfort. They've all been checked out by our medical team, and now they're just getting accustomed to comfort and warmth and sunlight and, you know, the attention that they deserve and love that they deserve."
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is urging potential adopters to check their website regularly for updates on available dogs. They emphasize the ongoing commitment to providing these animals with the chance to find loving forever homes.