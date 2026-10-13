MILFORD, Del. - Milford police say they are investigating after a man died in a car crash Tuesday morning in Milford.
Police say around 10 a.m., a car was driving on Rt. 113, south of Old Shawnee Road. For an unknown reason, they say the car crossed the median into the other lane, drove the wrong way down the highway, then struck a guardrail and went off the road.
The car came to a stop in a wooded area north of Marvel Road.
Police say the driver, a 78-year-old man, was the only person in the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family can be notified.
That part of Rt. 113 was closed for about two hours while police investigated and cleared the road.
The investigation remains ongoing.