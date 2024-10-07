DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a crash on South DuPont Highway Saturday that claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.
According to police, officers were called to South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane just before 3:45 p.m. on October 5th. The crash reportedly involved a GMC Sierra, a Subaru Outback, and a Nissan Sentra.
Police say the Sierra was driving north on South DuPont Highway towards the intersection of Webbs Lane at the same time the Subaru was stopped at Webb’s Lane preparing to cross the highway. Once the traffic signal turned green, the Subaru proceeded into the intersection. According to police, the GMC Sierra did not stop at the red signal on South DuPont highway and struck the Subaru’s driver-side door. After the initial collision, the cars slid and struck the Nissan Sentra.
The driver of the Subaru, identified as 78-year-old Pauline Parrott, of Clayton, died at the scene. The 43-year-old man driving the GMC refused medical treatment, according to police. The 71-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.
The Dover Police Department says no charges have currently been filed and do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Police continue their investigation and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-736-7130.