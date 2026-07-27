CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company had a pleasant surprise to share on Monday with the birth of the year’s 88th Chincoteague Pony foal.
The Fire Company says #88 was born on Monday in the southern corral following the Southern and Northern herd roundups over the weekend and just two days ahead of the 101st Annual Pony Swim.
The Fire Co., or Saltwater Cowboys, shared photos of the foal along with mother Bella on July 27. The foal's father was identified as Twist.
Volunteers say the foal and the mother were moved to the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds to allow them to safely navigate nursing and the foals first steps.
The new arrival comes as the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company prepares for the 101st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Wednesday, July 29. For viewers within our coverage area on the majority of the Delmarva peninsula, this event can be watched for free on cable and over-the-air television. Outside of our coverage area, the 101st annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be streamed live on DSN+.