OCEAN CITY, MD - The 8th Annual Ocean City Film Fest wrapped up today in Ocean City, bringing filmmakers from across the country and world together on the Eastern Shore.
The event, produced by the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City, showcased over 100 independent films. Whether you caught a documentary, short film, or feature-length masterpiece, you were sure to meet filmmakers from near and far.
Drew Petrimoulx, who came to show his documentary, says he was blown away by the coastal city,
“I’ve never been to Ocean City or this film festival, and I have to say, I’ve been so impressed with both. The way this film festival has been put on, the venues have been awesome, and the films have been great," said Petrimoulx.
Creative Diector of The Ocean City Film Festival B.J. Strang-Moya said he's been amazed how fast the festival has grown, and the economic boost it's given Ocean City during the off season,
“This festival taking place in March, the shoulder season, it’s just another thing that’s gonna make Ocean City a year-round destination. It wasn’t the intention going into this festival to do that – it’s just really been a symptom.”
Gwen Lehmen, who helped judge and presented the Best Female Director award says she's seen Ocean City's transformation in the arts since she moved here in 1969,
“Ocean City is changing. It’s not just sun and sand and going to nightclubs at night. It’s bringing real art in many different ways, in many different formats, and I think that’s important for everybody," said Lehmen.
The Art League of Ocean City says proceeds will go to benefit youth and outreach programs.