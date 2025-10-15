Cross the Great White Shark

ACCOMACK CO., Va. - A young great white shark travelling from Nova Scotia is passing through Accomack County waters on its journey south.

According to shark tracker and researcher OCEARCH, white shark Cross, a 9ft. 1 in., 377 lb. young male, was last detected, or pinged, close to the Porpoise Banks off Accomack County just after midnight on Oct. 15.

Cross was first tagged on Oct. 3 in the Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia, according to OCEARCH  and has made significant progress south to Delmarva since. On Oct. 13, the young shark appears to have turned inland far off the coast of Dewey Beach and continued on a southwest course along the peninsula. 

OCEARCH says it tracks these animals to help them better understand the great white’s behavior, migration, and mating patterns. Multiple great white sharks, some massive, have pinged off Delmarva’s coast since their research began.

It is currently unclear if Cross will linger in Accomack waters or continue on his so-far speedy southern journey. We will have to wait for his next ping to find out. 

