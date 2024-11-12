BERLIN, Md. -- Route 113 essentially splits Berlin in two, creating inequalities among people on the east and west sides. The town has taken strides in the past few months to eliminate the barrier for good.
If people on Berlin's east side want to go downtown or access other attractions on Berlin's west side, they must cross Route 113, which is rather daunting.
"It's very dangerous, there's a lot of people who's older who walk across there and you got kids who walk across there," said Shanda Wallop.
Neighbors on the east side, like Wallop, aren't alone.
Lisa Black, a barista at 2nd Wave Coffee and Social, a small business in the downtown area, said she's noticed the divide among her customers.
"I don't really know anyone who comes over from the other side of town and goes through the trouble to cross the street, I know I wouldn't," said Black.
Councilmember Jack Orris said that mentality has people on opposite sides of Berlin feeling like they are living in opposite worlds.
"What we've heard from the community was the desire to stop that mindset of us verus them," said Orris.
Orris also pointed out some of the inequalities faced by neighbors on the east side.
"On West Berlin, we have the grocery stores, the healthcare facilities, the things that folks need," said Orris. "We need to figure out a way to get the combination in a safe manner."
The town is looking at a few different options.
"We've talked about a bridge, but that's just one option," said Sara Gorfinkel from the mayor's office.
Additional crosswalks and changes to lights are also being discussed.
Wallop told us she knows what solution she wants, even if it requires more construction and causes temporary traffic jams.
"It would have to be a tall bridge because you got the trucks coming by, but yeah I think that would be a lot more efficient," said Wallop.
Berlin officials are expected to solidify an agreement between the State Highway Administration and Federal Highway Administration at a council meeting on Monday night.
Town leaders said that will help them determine what was possible and how much it would cost.