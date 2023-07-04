OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Inlet's depth and it's need for dredging is on the fore front of the minds of local elected leaders and those trying to navigate its waters. Fishermen and local legislators are calling for a more long-term solution.
The inlet was packed on the Fourth of July, plenty of boats, pontoons and jet skis. None of them having to worry about the inlet's depth, unlike commercial fishermen.
The Army Corps of Engineers was already scheduled for restoration on Assateague this week, so early Tuesday morning, they took some time to scoop up sand from the inlet. But the very brief appearance by the Army Corps did not slow down any action from recreational boaters.
For commercial fishermen like Mike Coppa, getting through the inlet is not as easy of a task.
"In any waterway you're supposed to be able to come in between them buoys and have water, but right now no, no, no," said Coppa. "You have to be on top of that red one and almost run it over to find water."
Coppa's 75-foot fishing vessel, The Instigator, ran aground back in March. Since then, he said he and his crew have avoided Maryland all together.
"We had to basically change our plans and fish in other states that we had quota, and then we ended up going to New England scalloping all summer," said Coppa.
Wanting to keep fishermen here in Maryland, Congressman Andy Harris, a Republican who represents Maryland's 1st District, held a meeting. Listening to fishermen's pleas for a smoother transition into the commercial harbor.
"What the fishermen have said is that over the past few years it's become clear that the inlet is shoaling in a little quicker than it has in the past," said Harris. "And twice a year dredging, which is what the schedule is right now probably isn't going to be enough."
Harris said the Army Corps have promised to do more.
"We've contacted the Army Corps of Engineers, we've had assurances from them that they will dredge more and we're going to try and get them to dredge more frequently," said Harris.
Still, local legislators and fishermen want a more long-term solution.
"If they just come in for a day or two and it's not a thorough dredging, then we put the pressure on for multiple dredging throughout the year, so again, that is the short-term solution, but we need a long-term solution," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican who represents Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.
The Army Corps is expected to be back out in Ocean City in just a couple of weeks for a more thorough dredge before the White Marlin Open.