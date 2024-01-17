SALISBURY, Md. -- A progressive group wants local representatives to cut all ties with Carlos Ayala. The former Maryland Elections Board Member is charged with participating in the January 6th riot at the Capitol in 2021.
The U.S. Attorney's Office arrested Ayala on January 9th, he has been charged with civil disorder, which is a felony, along with four other charges.
And now, the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus wants elected officials to renounce their association with Ayala and return any donations received from him.
Ayala donated money to 8 elected officials and one Republican organization:
- Congressman Andy Harris: $4,700
- Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano: $2,500
- Wicomico School Board District 3 Representative Susan Beauchamp: $2,200
- Wicomico County Republican Central Committee: $1,100
- Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza: $1,050
- Wicomico County School Board At-Large Representative Kristin Hazel: $1,000
- Wicomico State's Attorney Jamie Dykes: $225
- Wicomico County Council At-Large Representative James Winn: $200
- State Senator Johnny Mautz: $200
Sydney Bradner Jacobs with the LSPC said those officials should return those funds.
"The goal is to give back the money so it's not linked towards you," said Bradner Jacobs. "You know, January 6th, it was a horrible day and you know it involved people trying to overthrow our democracy."
We reached out to all nine people or organizations listed above. All but three responded, and the six who did commented that Ayala is innocent until proven guilty.
Wicomico State's Attorney Jamie Dykes expanded, saying: "A fundamental precept of the criminal justice system is that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. I will not rush to judgement simply because others wish me to do so. If Ayala is convicted, I will revisit my position."
Harris, who received the most amount of money from Ayala, also provided WBOC with a statement: "I'm surprised that an organization that claims to be "progressive" doesn't share the American principle of innocence."
Dykes, Giordano and Carozza all said if Ayala is convicted, they are willing to revisit their stance.
"Well if he is convicted that is a little encouraging, yes," said Bradner Jacobs.
The rest of the statements sent into WBOC are listed in full below.
***
Senator Johnny Mautz: "No comment until we know more about the case."
Republican Central Committee: "The job of the Central Committee is to get Republicans elected. Now, when candidates receive funds it's entirely up to them how they use those funds and what they do with those funds. We are under the belief that everyone is innocent until proven guilty."
Julie Giordano: "Mr. Ayala is innocent until proven guilty. He has not been convicted of anything, but if that was to change I would potentially re-evaluate."
Senator Mary Beth Carozza: Under our criminal justice system, a person accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a is court of law. If Carlos Ayala is convicted, I will review the matter at that time."
***