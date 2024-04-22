SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews responded to a fire at a Wicomico County Landfill overnight.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, crews were called to the landfill on Bricks Kiln Rd. in Salisbury just after midnight following reports of a natural cover fire.
Once on the scene, firefighters found a large fire in the lower section of the landfill that was difficult to access.
Officials say crews had to stretch a a 350’ attack line over a rubber membrane to allow an excavator to safely stop the fire and for firefighters to soak the area down.
We have not received word of any injuries or the extent of the damage at this time.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.