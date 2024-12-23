GEORGETOWN, DE - A star fifty feet high has been drawing the attention of travelers on Seashore Highway in Georgetown.
People have been taking pit stops at Crossroad Community Church to take pictures of the giant artificial Christmas tree in the parking lot.
Church Administrator Kari Souder used the tree as a backdrop for photos with her own family.
"Whether they come to church here or they don't, to take family pictures at the Christmas tree," Souder said. "Everybody wanted to kind of have that memento because it's just not something that you see in Sussex County very often."
The tree is on loan from a church member who owns a company that decorates malls, casinos and other large spaces that need jumbo-sized Christmas trees.
Jeff Dukes volunteered alongside other church members and workers to assemble the tree.
"It came in boxes and probably about six head of their people here helping us," Dukes said. "Typically, it takes two days, but in 7 hours we had it up."
Souder said she hopes the giant tree can become a unifying tradition for Crossroad and the surrounding communities, comparing the star to a lighthouse.
"Or a beacon, kind of the star, especially the top of the tree is taller than any of the buildings," Souder said. "You can see it no matter how you're coming."
Crossroad plans to leave the tree until mid-January, giving people plenty of time for festive photo opportunities.