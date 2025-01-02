WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- An emu has escaped and is reportedly wandering around Route 50 and Mardela Springs. Marking the second escaped emu on Delmarva in just two months.
2025 is certainly starting on an interesting note here on Delmarva. We're not even two full days into the new year, and an escaped emu is on the loose. The big bird has become the talk of the town in Mardela Springs.
"I'd like to see it, goodness," said Yvonne Green.
The wandering emu also raised some eyebrows, with Green questioning why this bird was loose and asking where it came from.
Maryland State Police told WBOC the bird escaped from its owner's property on January 1st. Wicomico County Animal Control is working with the bird's owner to locate and safely capture it.
MSP assisted animal control in its efforts, but both agencies have proved unsuccessful so far.
"Well, honestly, I'm learning just now that people keep emus as pets," said Zachary Chapman of Mardela Springs. "But I think it'd be very interesting to see an emu out here, obviously they're very, very large birds, it'd be interesting to see one up in Maryland."
It's worth noting that the emu on the loose right now is not Liberty, the emu that escaped back in October and eventually made it back home with the help of Delaware Natural Resources Police and a few kind neighbors.
It may be time for people in Mardela Springs to play the hero role.
"I'll be on the lookout," said Green.
Chapman said he and his friends will also keep their eyes peeled, and they'll do so carefully.
"That'd be terrifying watching a two-legged giant chicken just speed at you at 30 miles per hour," said Chapman.
If you spot the emu, do not run towards it. Instead, contact Wicomico County Animal Control.
Animal control phone number: (410) 749-1070