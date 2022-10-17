SALISBURY, Md. --- If you travel on Carroll Street to Riverside Circle and from Riverside Circle to Division Street your commute may soon be impacted.
That's because the city plans to install bicycle lanes in this area.
Once the work is complete Bonita Maxfield thinks the new bike lanes will help students who ride their bikes to and from nearby Salisbury University.
"You've got the big college and when I was in college a hundred years ago, I rode my bike and we didn't have bike lanes," Maxfield said. "So I think it gives them a lot of safety and its good for people to ride their bikes when they can. And they will feel safer so they will do it more often."
Cyclist's safety hits quite home for her on a personal level.
"I had a friend that was killed on a bicycle. He was a big-time biker," Maxfield said. "Did peloton and all that and got hit by a truck a bike lane sure would have helped him."
William Ahtes agrees with the safety aspect of the bike lanes. But he worries bicycle lanes on this busy street may slow traffic down.
"There for a purpose it gives the guys a place to ride their bicycles without getting hurt, Ahtes said. "And they serve the purpose because traffic is very slow. The idea was to slow down the traffic and they've done a darn good job because it's very slow."
So while the construction is in progress make sure to stay in your lane while these bike lanes are being constructed.