MILFORD, Del. - After a fire at the Lulu M. Ross Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 25, members of the community are expressing their sadness over the tragedy.
Officials say first responders were notified around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, and it took about three hours to extinguish the flames. The Milford School District announced that from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, students will not have school. Makayla Oliver is a second grader at the school. While some students may be excited about the days off of school, she already misses it.
“I was sad,” she says. “I can't see my friends for a long time.”
No students or teachers were inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported according to the school district. School districts across Sussex County are also offering support to Milford, with some pledging supplies and assistance.
Jennifer Parnell was a crossing guard at the school for more than 21 years. She says she arrived at the scene as soon as she heard the news and is heartbroken.
“I know my heart shattered because I spent so many years taking care of the kids,” she says. “I was the first person they came across every morning. I got to know families and families and families. I've even had kids come back and introduce me to their kids. It’s just heartbreaking.”
There is no scheduled date for when students enrolled at the school will return to the classroom. Officials say the district is assessing the damage, which will help them make decisions about the building.