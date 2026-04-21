Bees

Bees at one of Pascarella's colonies. 
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Master beekeepers are encouraging tighter hive security practices following the theft of a beehive in Delmar, Maryland.
 
As we first reported last week, the Lower Easter Shore Beekeepers Association is asking for the community's help in recovering one of their member's stolen bees.
 
News of the theft first gained traction on social media after the victim, who asked WBOC to identify her only as Michelle, posted a flyer. It featured a photo of the stolen beehive and an offer of a $500 reward for the bees' safe return home.
 
Well, word quickly spread throughout Delmarva's beekeeping community, too, and nobody was more shocked than Master Beekeeper Patrick Carey, Michelle's mentor.
 
"It's sad to think that we live in a world where someone is stealing bees," said Carey.
 
Now, these were not just any bees. Michelle says they hold sentimental value because they originally belonged to a friend who passed away. That's a huge reason Carey and Lauren Pascarella, president of the Lower Eastern Shore Beekeeping Association, are standing by their friend.
 
"Not only did she regard these bees as the livestock that they are, they're meaningful to her, but they also were a living legacy for her," said Pascarella.
 
Michelle said people should be on the lookout for wooden hive boxes with a sticker featuring a skull and flying bees. In the meantime, though, this theft has her beekeeping friends thinking twice about hive security...
 
"Deer cameras are fantastic, but if you just want to be able to check in on your own colony, there are different companies and different ways to do so," said Pascarella.
 
... and it has them questioning: who would do something like this?
 
"In this case, they took away a hobby, something that someone was loving to do," said Carey. "In my case, you'd be stealing from my business and taking away how I put food on the table for my children."
 
Michelle tells WBOC she has filed a police report with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. She was adamant, however, that she's not pressing charges and says she just wants her bees back.

Security Suggestions

Both Pascarella and Carey have a few tips for keeping your bee colonies safe. They recommend keeping colonies away from roads and encourage beekeepers to use technology to their advantage, whether through deer cameras or live feeds.
 
They also say you should stencil your hives with a particular logo and recommend joining a local beekeeping association. 

Tags

Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

Recommended for you