DELMAR, Md. - The Lower Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association is asking for the community’s help in recovering one of their member’s allegedly stolen bees.
The association says the bees were stolen from the Delmar, Maryland area and have reported the alleged theft to local police. The suspect took the beekeeper’s box, stand, and entire hive, according to the association. The top cover of the hive box is described as having a decal of a skull with bees flying around it.
The bees hold significant sentimental value, the group says, and originally belonged to a friend who passed away. The Lower Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the bees or information leading to their recovery.
Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or knows of anyone suddenly acquiring an established hive is asked to contact the association. Those with a remote bee yard or hives kept away from their main residence are also urged to check on their bees.