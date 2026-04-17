Honey Bees

Delaware Department of Agriculture

 millerpd

DELMAR, Md. - The Lower Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association is asking for the community’s help in recovering one of their member’s allegedly stolen bees. 

The association says the bees were stolen from the Delmar, Maryland area and have reported the alleged theft to local police. The suspect took the beekeeper’s box, stand, and entire hive, according to the association. The top cover of the hive box is described as having a decal of a skull with bees flying around it.

Stolen bee hive

The bees hold significant sentimental value, the group says, and originally belonged to a friend who passed away. The Lower Eastern Shore Beekeepers Association is now offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the bees or information leading to their recovery. 

Anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or knows of anyone suddenly acquiring an established hive is asked to contact the association. Those with a remote bee yard or hives kept away from their main residence are also urged to check on their bees.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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