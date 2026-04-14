Salisbury City Headquarters
SALISBURY, Md. -- On Monday night, the City Council moved forward with a proposal to end Salisbury's City Worker Union Agreement. Currently, city employees, including police officers and firefighters, can negotiate under a collective bargaining agreement.
 
As we first reported last week, Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor outlined his desire to end collective bargaining in a two-page letter. Taylor cited a plethora of financial concerns, and his argument centered around the current system being unsustainable.
 
In the letter, Taylor said prior administrations approved pay increases that "grew faster than the City's operating revenues" and said Salisbury is projected to pull $3.3 million from its savings.
 
We spoke with Taylor on Tuesday, just hours after Monday's work session. He's standing firm and says he's pleased with the council's decision.
 
"I think they're recognizing we got to do something, and we've got to do it outside the union," said Taylor.
 
Now, the council's decision was not unanimous. Councilmembers April Jackson, Sharon Dashiell, and Melissa Holland made up Monday night's "yes" votes, with Councilmembers Michele Gregory and Angela Blake dissenting.
 
Holland is also standing by her decision and sent the following statement to WBOC on Tuesday:
 
"I’ve taken the time to review the facts, had several meetings, and analyzed the city’s finances. Based on that I have serious concerns about the long term sustainability of collective bargaining. I strongly support our employees, especially public safety, but I also have a responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure we remain fiscally responsible. At this time I do not believe the current path is sustainable without difficult tradeoffs, such as raising taxes or identifying reliable additional revenue streams. This issue will continue to be discussed, and I remain hopeful that we can reach a responsible and sustainable resolution! I also look forward to the upcoming budget sessions and continuing discussion on the city’s finances."
 
Gregory, however, said her colleagues and the mayor are being shortsighted.
 
"I think that they are misguided in thinking this will save us money," said Gregory. "Maybe short-term, but long-term it will not."
 
On Gregory's side is Brandon Records, president of the Salisbury Career Firefighters Local 4246 and one of the Union leaders for city firefighters.
 
"It's sad, honestly, because I believe that there are avenues around this," said Record.
 
Records said if the city's attempt to end collective bargaining comes to fruition, he has no doubt recruitment and retention struggles will follow.
 
"They will see that there are opportunities that are greener, and they will make that drive," said Records. "Whether it be to other parts of the county, the state, or whether they go across the bridge."
 
However, Taylor said the city is more than capable of handling negotiations.
 
"I think we can adequately navigate salaries and benefits with our employees and retain people, have competitive wages," said Taylor.
 
Monday's vote is preliminary because it happened during a work session. A formal vote still needs to take place during a legislative session, which should happen sometime in the next few weeks. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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