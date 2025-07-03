MILFORD, DE - The Milford Museum has had plans to move from their current location for more than a year. After applying for a $500,000 grant, they received less than $50,000.
The museum applied for the funds from Delaware’s Community Reinvestment funds. According to Mayor Todd Culotta, multiple organizations around the town did receive funds and just because the museum didn’t receive their full request, the construction doesn’t stop.
“That doesn’t mean that it stops the project. We will still work with them closely to help with funding and things like that,” said Culotta. “We actually have within our own community experts in public funding projects.”
Thomas Summers, the executive director of the museum, also talked about how the museum plans to move forward to obtain more funds.
"We're going to be looking at grants. We're looking for bank resources. We'll be looking for personal donations,” said Summers. “We're going to be looking at every opportunity we can find, for more, financial funding to actually get the building done."
The location of the new Milford Museum will be grouped with the welcome center. The mayor expressed his hopes for the area.
"I hope that it does become a central point,” said Culotta. “But where can I go to eat? What can I do for fun? Where can I go to look at houses if I want to live here? All that can be right there. It's going to be a great addition to Milford."