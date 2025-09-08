SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department says they found the body of a missing man in the Wicomico River on Monday morning.
Police say they were called to the Wicomico River in the area of Mill St. and W. Main St. on Sept. 5 at bout 9:30 a.m. on reports of a man’s body discovered in the water. Authorities identified the deceased man as Daequan White, 29. White was reported missing on Sept. 6, according to investigators.
The Salisbury Police Department says White’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death.
Investigators ask anyone with information on White’s disappearance and death to contact them at 410-548-3165.