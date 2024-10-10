DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded $40 million for a project in the Chesapeake Bay. It will help kickstart the second phase of Mid-Bay restoration work on the barrier islands surrounding Dorchester County.
Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer said the project will benefit the community in multiple ways.
"One, it's going to help build up the barrier islands which will help with erosion in our county," said Pfeffer. "It's also going to help with the commercial seafood industry that's down here."
The Army Corps of Engineers will be performing dredge work in the Honga River and Tar Bay.
Waterman in Dorchester County utilize the Honga River on a daily basis, and right now they're struggling to navigate through its shallow waters.
The Honga River was last dredged in 2009.
Harry Phillips, a retired waterman, said the work is long overdue, so he's glad it's finally happening.
"It'll help the guys travel the waterways without damaging their boats," said Phillips. "There have been so many boats damaged over the years from hitting the bottom and tearing the props up."
The river and bay have a state-wide impact too. They connect to federal waterways which lead into the Port of Baltimore.
"We saw what happened when the Key Bridge collapsed and the Port of Baltimore shut, well if you don't dredge the channel the Port of Baltimore would shut down," said Senator Chris Van Hollen. "That's why these projects are so important in to how they're linked."
Dredged material is expected to be dropped off onto Barren Island in late 2025 or early 2026.
James Island will receive dredged material around 2030, after sill and dike construction efforts to hold material in place are completed, according to the USACE.