WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Maryland's financial troubles are making it difficult for the state to pay its share for a new Fruitland Primary School. For the project to stay on track, Wicomico County will have to step in and make up the difference.
According to Wicomico County and Wicomico County Public School officials, the Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC) is now operating with a smaller budget.
"The state has informed us that their target allocation is going to be reduced in the coming years, meaning we'll get this funding for Fruitland Primary, we just won't get it from the state along the timeline of construction," said Brian Raygor, Chief Finance and Operations Officer for WCPS.
To keep ongoing construction from screeching to a halt, the county will need to intervene and chip in an additional $15 million.
"Obviously, the key factor here is making sure it stays on track," said Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano.
In total, the new school will cost $77,243,00. The bulk of that falls on the state.
Over five years, Maryland will contribute $54,768,000 towards construction. During that same time span, Wicomico County will contribute $22,475,000.
In the grand scheme of things, those total contributions won't change. If Wicomico County approves the additional money, the state of Maryland will be on the hook for reimbursement.
There are, however, concerns about how quickly that will happen.
"I would hope only a couple of years, but I don't even think they[the state] know at this point in time," said Giordano. "I really think the state is operating on a year-by-year basis. I don't see a lot of futuristic things, kind of in the works, especially when it comes to this stuff, paying back the counties doesn't seem to be a top priority."
Raygor said the school system is also concerned that this could jeopardize future projects.
"We've been going at a pace of about every three to four years for a new building or a major renovation," said Raygor. "If we stretch that out due to an extended timeline for reimbursement of the state to maybe a five or six years, we're looking at maybe 120 years before a school gets a renovation or replacement."
The Wicomico County Council will discuss and ultimately vote on this at their meeting on Tuesday, December 2nd.
If the additional funding is approved, construction should remain on track. As it stands, construction should wrap up by the fall of 2027.