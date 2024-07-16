WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Council approved legislation on Tuesday that gives them more authority for motor vehicle events. The move follows the contentious 'Safari at the Quarry' event that took place in May.
Neighbors in the Shadow Hill's community, who were outspoken about the event from the jump, showed heavy support for the council's move.
Mike Goldberg called the passage of Tuesday's legislation 'a victory'.
"The best way to stop events like this is to prevent the county executive from having this level of authority," said Goldberg. "Of course she pushed the envelope, she signed a contract one day short of that which would have required the county council's approval."
After Tuesday's council meeting, any motor vehicle event on county property will need to be clearly publicized and will need approval from the county council.
County Executive Giordano told us in a statement on Tuesday the move is "disappointing":
"Overreaching legislation on motorized vehicle events can stifle local economies, restrict personal freedoms, and undermine community traditions. While safety and environmental concerns are legitimate, excessive regulations can disproportionately impact enthusiasts, small businesses, and event organizers. All this bill has done is driven away a business and a chance for an economic growth opportunity. I will be vetoing this bill."
Mikele Dahlen on the other hand said what the council did was the right move, but it doesn't reverse the negative impacts they are still seeing from an event that took place two months ago.
"People will come out there with ATV's, dirtbikes, they will shoot guns, they will yell, we're afraid to let our children play in the backyard," said Dahlen.
Councilmember Joe Holloway said during Tuesday's meeting the legislation does not aim to ban motor vehicle events. Holloway said this was in response to Giordano setting up the event without telling the council or Shadow Hill's neighbors.