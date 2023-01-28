BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
Soon, old street signs and the town flag could made for sale, and the money generated from those sales would go towards a new community center. The towns goal is to have the new center replace the old multipurpose building on Flower Street.
Jimmy Charles, Public Works Director for Berlin, said one reason the old street signs are being taken is down is because they look old and worn down. The other is to meet the Maryland Department of Transportations code for reflectiveness.
"They have to meet an impression of reflectiveness through the Maryland code, and that’s why all of our signs will be that high and visible print, with the lettering needing to be a certain size," said Charles.
The idea to sell the signs was brought up in a town council meeting on January 23rd. At the time, councilmember Jack Orris did question the fairness of asking people in town to purchase town memorabilia.
But, those we spoke with who live in Berlin, like Cynthia Barragan and Roy Westlund, said this would be a unique opportunity to help contribute to a new community center.
"I think it's typical Berlin, they're always trying to think outside the box," said Westlund.
Barragan said this would be a way to give back and have a piece of the town's history.
"You have a small conversation piece with a story behind it, and because of that, you were directly able to contribute to something that you, yourself and your family are able to use," said Barragan.
Town officials say it's still very early on in the process to fund the new community center. As far as the old street signs, the town still has a couple boxes to check before they officially go on sale.