SALISBURY, MD - Progress is being made on constructing the TidalHealth Edward Q. Wilgus Community Clinic on E. Church Street in Salisbury.
TidalHealth says this clinic aims to make care more accessible while also fulfilling a 100-year-old vision medical care on the property.
According to the TidalHealth Director of Strategic Communications Roger Follebout Jr., a British physician, Doctor Robert Naylor, purchased this land on E. Church Street in the 1890s.
"He decided that it would be a great opportunity for him to relocate, open a small clinic with the intent of building Salisbury's first hospital," Follebout Jr. said.
Doctor Naylor passed away before he realized this plan, but the address remained a notable spot in the community as the historic Hotel Esther.
Follebout Jr. said paying homage to Hotel Esther in the architecture of the clinic was a part of TidalHealth's larger effort to meet the community where they already are are.
"There are a number of turrets and tall, round structures around the outside of the building that is very reminiscent of what the Hotel Esther looked like," Follebout Jr. said. "We bring healthcare to your door versus asking you to come to our door to treat you."
Doctor Karinnet Montero-Diaz will be the clinic's Lead Attending Physician. Dr. Montero-Diaz is one of four of TidalHealth's resident physicians who have completed their training and have decided to continue their medical careers at the Edward Q. Wilgus Clinic.
Dr. Montero-Diaz said she hopes the clinic becomes a reliable destination for holistic and long-term care in the community.
"There are little things that we can do day by day," Dr. Montero-Diaz said. "I think it will take some time at the beginning because, you know, we're going to be new here, but I think little by little, in general, will improve the quality of life."
TidalHealth anticipates the clinic will be able to handle up to 15,000 appointments each year. In addition to primary care, the clinic plans to offer nutritional counseling, diabetes education and various support groups.
Construction is on track to be completed for a grand opening and ribbon cutting tentatively scheduled for August 2025.