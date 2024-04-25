SEAFORD, De. -- A groundbreaking for a revitalization project at the Nylon Capital Shopping Center took place on Thursday. The once popular retail hub has sat in disrepair for decades.
Several Seaford mayors have tried to revitalize the shopping center. Well, the project so many neighbors in Seaford view as the 'turning of a page' is finally happening.
Ask a lifelong Seaford resident and they'll tell you the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, at one point, was full of life. Over the years though, they have seen it turn into a place plagued with potholes, boarded up storefronts and deserted buildings.
It's why Sean Steward, who grew up in Seaford and still lives there today, is excited the tides have turned.
"Just to be able to have a place for families to come bring their children and hang out, and just be kind of a beacon to the state on the western side of the county," said Steward.
When it's all said and done, the biggest footprint at Nylon Capital will belong to Delaware Tech Community College. TidalHealth will also have a location, and outdoor hangout spots and retail space will round out the development.
Robert Herrera, co-owner of 9th Street Development Company, the group overseeing the project, said the goal is to combine the old with the new.
"We want to bring a piece of that vibrant retail portion back, that's why I bring that up," said Herrera. "But we also want to transition the entire site to be a workforce development hub."
Along with capital funding from Herrera's company, federal dollars from the state will help transition the shopping center into a place businesses can invest in.
Delaware Governor John Carney, who attended Thursday's groundbreaking, said the biggest contribution from the state came in the form of $25 million in ARPA funds.
"This Nylon Capital Shopping Center used to be the crown jewel for shopping on the Eastern Shore and southern Delaware," said Carney. "It went into significant disrepair over the years and now we're breathing new life into it."
While statewide organizations like Del-Tech and TidalHealth will be refreshing sights for neighbors, they are also looking forward to an infusion of local business.
"When you have some local companies like Community Bank and Vanderwende Farm who want to set roots here, all it's going to do is continue to attract other businesses," said Steward. "Attract them to the area to want to invest in us."
The Seaford community, hoping the days of empty parking lots and chained up doors will soon be a distant memory.