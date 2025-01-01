ONANCOCK, VA - While everyone celebrates the new year, Catherine Northam in Onancock is celebrating her hundredth. Family, friends, and even Onancock's emergency service crews helped celebrate Catherine's special day.
Catherine told WBOC, with being born on New Year's Day, she's always had an easy birthday to remember. Especially after one hundred of them.
"I'm having a wonderful day," Catherine said. "Everybody came in and said happy birthday. It's going good."
Catherine's whole family came out to celebrate the special day, including kids, grandkids, and even one great great grandkid.
"I'm glad they all could come and be with me for this day," Catherine said.
One of Catherine's granddaughters, Shonda Northam, told WBOC she's grateful to spend this milestone with her grandmother.
"It's indescribable," Northam said. "A lot of people don't have this opportunity. We are really blessed."
Catherine's family weren't the only ones celebrating her today. Onancock police vehicles and a fire engine passed by her home with sirens blaring as she watched from her window.
"These are our people, this is the public, this is who we're here to serve," EMS Captain of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Chris Davis said. "So why not come out today to celebrate a hundredth birthday."
One of Catherine's daughters, Sheila Williams, told WBOC that Catherine deserves the fanfare.
"She was a single mother back in the fifties raising five children by herself," Williams said. "She got through all of that."
Catherine told WBOC she's looking forward to good health and good fortune in the new year.