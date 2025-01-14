STOCKTON, Md. -- A 1973 brush truck is now on the market in Stockton. The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company is accepting sealed bids until January 31st.
All the bells and whistles, both figuratively and literally, are still attached. The sirens and lights work, as does the engine, making the decades-old truck a rather unique item that anybody can now try to buy.
"The international chasse just itself is a collector's item," said Stockton Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Jerscheid.
According to Jerscheid, the truck first arrived in Stockton in June 1973. At that time, it cost the fire company just $2.00 to get it insured. Clearly, it was $2.00 well spent because the engine still roars, and up until two weeks ago, it was still used to fight fires.
However, Stockton recently bought themselves a brand new brush truck. So, while the older truck is not necessarily obsolete, it is time for the company to move on and find the truck a new home.
"We'll pick the, not necessarily the person that has the top amount of money, but probably the person or persons that want to try and keep it in its original state," said Jerscheid.
Whoever wins the bid will not only get a historic brush truck that still runs—and runs pretty dang well. It has full water pumping capabilities, so it could be used to fight a fire if necessary. Plus, the winner will receive not one but two axes that have been on the truck since '73.
Jerscheid said he doesn't just expect bids from other fire companies. He told us it's not uncommon for farmers from Delmarva or other rural areas, many of whom are likely far away from a fire station, to buy these old trucks and use them in an emergency.
Bids can be mailed to the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company, 1501 Snow Hill Road, Stockton, MD, 21864.