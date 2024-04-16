TANGIER ISLAND, Va. -- As the years fade away, so has a lot of the shoreline on Tangier Island. It has some neighbors worried about the islands future, but the federal government has stepped in to help find a solution.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine(D) was able to secure $800,000 in government funding bills. It will help pay for studies and then permits to put dredge material on Tangier Island, replacing lost shoreline.
Each year, more and more land on the island gets swallowed up by the Chesapeake Bay. Tangier Island's mayor, James Eskridge, said it critical for something to be done.
"We need help and the money Senator Kaine was able to get for studies and permits to place the dredge material, it's very encouraging," said Eskridge.
Eskridge showed us around the east side of the island, where the receding shoreline is extremely evident. Water has pushed its way about 10 or so feet past PVC pipes sticking out of the water. Well not too long ago, those pipes were on land.
This past winter, the island lost even more.
"I'll put osprey stands up along the shoreline and I had a couple that were maybe 10, 15 feet in from the shoreline," said Eskridge. "They're right at the edge of the water now."
Replacing that lost coastline with dredge material will help, but Eskridge said a more permanent fix is needed. He cited the rock seawalls, located on the west side of the island.
Eskridge said one of those seawalls was installed in 1989, and since then, not a single inch of land has eroded. It's why Edward Parks, who lives on Tangier Island, would like to see more of them.
"I would, the island needs surrounding with some kind of barrier," said Parks.
Parks hopes such a solution will allow him to live out his life on the island, and will give his grandchildren the opportunity to enjoy the island he's known so well for 89 years.
"To leave it, it's a different way of life, and it's a life, I like it here," said Parks.
More federal help could be on the way too. President Biden has set aside $10.3 million in his proposed budget for the FY25 to be put towards projects on Tangier Island.