OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Ward World Championship kicked off on Friday, April 21st. Plenty of carvers and fans of wildfowl art flocked to the convention center in Ocean City.
But, the event that started back in the 1960's could be in jeopardy, with turmoil surrounding the Ward Museum and the Ward Foundation needing money to keep the competition going.
After speaking with a few Ward Foundation Officials and competitors, it looks like it could be a tough road ahead to make sure the event continues to happen. John Leonard, Chairman of the Ward Foundation Board of Directors, said finding money will be a big part of it.
"We have to give out over $60,000 worth of prize money, we also have to pay staff that are working this weekend, so that is dependent on funding, so if we don't get the funding, that would put the show in jeopardy," said Leonard.
The Ward Foundation does try and get state funding, holds fundraisers and auctions and urgers those who enjoy the competition to donate time or money.
Leonard also addressed the turmoil surrounding the museum, and how it could affect the future of the competition.
"As far as I know, we’re gonna keep having it year after year after year after year," said Leonard. "The museum is separate from the carving, and we are focused on making sure the world championships will continue down the line."
How exactly that will happen though is still up in the air.
"That is gonna be a work in progress," said Leonard.
Starting on Sunday, as soon as the championship wraps up, the Ward Foundation will be meeting in the convention center to discuss the best way to move forward.
Two people hoping the competition sticks around, are Walter Hartsfield and Teddy Carley, who traveled from Texas to watch competitions and admire the art.
Hartsfield has been attending the Ward World Championship for a few decades, and said the competition is now what it used to be.
"I've been worried ever since I stepped foot in this time, when we pulled into the parking lot I said this thing is way down from what it's been," said Hartsfield.
It's not all doom and gloom though, Hartsfield said he's been impressed with the level of competition and skill of the carvers.
The Ward Foundation and people who travel hundreds of miles for the Ward World Competition, hoping the competition continues.