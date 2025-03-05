SNOW HILL, Md. -- Town leaders are thinking about removing overnight docking along the Pocomoke River. They hope this will promote more day trips, which could benefit downtown businesses.
Foot traffic is important for businesses in Snow Hill. So, town officials are looking for ways to bring in more visitors, and one of the oldest forms of transportation could aid them in those efforts. Yep, you guessed it: boats.
Molly Ralph, owner of Fika Coffee Roasting, said she would love to see that happen.
"You can look back at the history of Snow Hill and the river and kind of gain inspiration from that, that it was a port, it was a place people came and went from," said Ralph. "I think that would be good to return to those roots a little bit more."
If Snow Hill can turn back time, Ralph said it will bode well for businesses.
"Not only does it bring in new faces but it brings in new energy," said Ralph. "When people come here for just the day, they're generally excited, they want to explore, they might go into stores that otherwise wouldn't get that foot traffic."
However, the town's current long-term docking rules could be standing in the way. For just $350, boat owners can tie up for an entire year.
At a meeting back on Feb. 18, when discussions around the town's docking rules began, Director of Economic Development Lorissa McAllister cited several issues with long-term docking.
Problems Created:
- Impacts activities on the Pocomoke River
- Shrinks the dock footprint, which limits access for day trip visitors
- This can lead to lost revenues for businesses
- Encroach on the use of boardwalk space
- Boat owners have historically been difficult to reach
McAllister also noted the Pocomoke River as a key destination for improving the town's economic status.
"Anything that might drive business could possibly be good," said Joseph Del Vecchio with Del Vecchio's Bakery.
However, Del Vecchio would like to see the town proceed cautiously and believes certain exceptions should be made.
"I wouldn't want to disrupt a local who uses it, you know, that lives here who does shop here," said Del Vecchio.
As of right now, getting rid of overnight docking is just an idea.
Town Manager Rick Pollitt said town leaders should have an official proposal written up later this week. However, like any other new ordinance, it would still need formal approval from the town council before taking effect.