REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The City of Rehoboth Beach will potentially invest in street improvements to Baltimore and Wilmington Avenues that could cost up to $50 million and take more than five years to complete.
According to Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, city commissioners have been exploring the idea of a streetscape project on the two streets since last year. In a recent commissioners meeting on Dec. 16, representatives from JMT Engineering presented estimated details for the project - which would include parking reconfiguration, sewer and storm drainage repairs, landscaping improvements, pedestrian enhancements, and telephone pole removal and rewiring - that highlighted a cost between $43 and $50 million and a completion date of 2029.
"We don't have deep pockets, so we're going to have to look forward to federal, state and other grants to help us along with this," says Mills.
As for the lengthy timeline of the project, which could impact the many shops and restaurants on Baltimore and Wilmington Avenue that depend on heavy traffic and spending, Mills says construction will be strategically planned.
"We have limitations," says Mills. "We're restricting construction to the offseason, so it will not happen from mid-May to mid-September. We want to reserve that for our visitors and our locals to come and enjoy the downtown area and not have to deal with that."
Business owners on Baltimore Avenue, like Bob Cartwright, owner of The Coffee Mill, and Elena Conaway, owner of Crystal Underground, have their concerns about the impact the project will have on revenue and sales. However, they aren't opposed to the idea.
"If the city fathers decide that it's what they want to do, we will adjust as we always adjust," says Cartwright. "We went through the streetscape on Rehoboth Avenue, and it wasn't fun, and their was some pain, but in the long run, look at what a beautiful Rehoboth Avenue we have."
"Of course it'll be inconvenient for us, but in the long run, I think it would be awesome for the town," says Conaway.
Mills says he and other town leaders will continue to explore the funding options and the possibility of the project. Their next discussion will be at their budget meeting on Jan. 2, 2023.