SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Snow Hill Police Department plans on installing temporary speed bumps on two roads within the next few weeks. The department was given the directive at a work session on Tuesday, June 3rd.
The effort stems from neighbor complaints, but it's also an attempt by the town to make the roads safer for kids.
"The big thing right now is, you know, within the next two weeks school is going to be letting out, so children are going to be outside playing, they're going to be riding their bicycles," said Chief of Police Andy McGee. "During the typical school year, you don't see them out during the day, it's usually in the afternoon, but now they're going to be out there all day long."
McGee said town officials and the police department want to send a clear message to drivers: watch out for the kids.
So, the town will place temporary speed bumps on Washington Street and Maple Street.
Amanda Yeadt, who lives on Washington Street, told WBOC that she's noticed a certain crowd taking the mantra "pedal to the metal" a little too seriously.
"Mostly teenagers, it's a lot of the teenagers in the area just freshly getting their license," said Yeadt. "That's usually what you're seeing around here."
Yeadt said that most of the speeding occurs on weekends and at night. She said it's enough of a problem, though, that she's willing to give the speed bumps a chance.
"I think it's a good idea to at least try it out and see if it quells the issue," said Yeadt.
The other location, Maple Street, is being considered due to a nearly tragic accident that occurred back in December.
"We had a fellow Snow Hillian speeding down the road, my niece, a toddler, she happened to be struck, mildly, not too bad," said Rufus Beasley. "Luckily, she was able to walk away from it without any injuries."
That is why Beasley, similar to Yeadt, is in support of the town's plans.
"I don't see the harm in it. I mean, it's keeping people safe, anything to save a life," said Beasley.
McGee said the goal is to install the speed bumps within the next 30 days. The project is estimated to cost the town less than $5,000.