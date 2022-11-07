WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
Some county officials say this complex could really help the community, but neighbors are showing signs of being against this proposed building.
The sports complex, which would cost an estimated $7.1 million, would be next to Stephen Decatur Middle and High Schools.
Joe Mitrecic, a Worcester County Commissioner, said it's an enticing project because of opportunities it would provide for kids in the area.
"This will give them an opportunity to play in a tournament atmosphere right in their backyard," said Mitrecic. "It might get them seen by a college coach, it may just give them a good day of recreation and fun or something that they wouldn't be able to do otherwise."
Mitrecic also said this would provide the county with a way of making money.
"I'm a true believer that this will be an economic engine for the county," said Mitrecic. "Unlike the federal government, we just can't keep printing money, we've got to use money that we earn or take from the taxpayers."
However, several 'vote against Question A' signs line Flower Street, which sits right behind the proposed location for the complex. It shows there are neighbors in the area who aren't on board.
Vincent Gisriel, Chairperson for PFFR, also sees issues with this plan.
"We saw a lot of problems from day one," said Gisriel.
Among those problems are the location of the proposed complex and that the county wants public funds to pay for it. Gisriel also said they feel the county commissioners in favor of this project are overly optimistic about the economic impact it could have.
"We're opposed to use of public funds to build it, to operate it and to pay the exorbitant price of this land, which is almost $75,000 an acre," said Gisriel.
But, Mitrecic said this won't end up falling on taxpayers.
"The initial report from the Maryland Stadium Authority has this project paying for itself up to between $140 and $162 million of purchase and development on a 20 year bond," said Mitrecic. "So the thought that this is going to fall on the taxpayers is absolutely wrong."
A controversial issue where voters will play a huge role in the outcome.