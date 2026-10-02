DOVER, Del. - For some Dover families, getting a child to an after-school program can be just as challenging as finding the program itself.
A new effort called the Connect Dover Initiative is looking at ways to address transportation barriers that can prevent young people from participating in sports, educational programs, jobs and other activities across the city.
Billy Craig, who is leading the initiative, recently met with leaders at the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club to discuss the issue. He says his experience as a coach and mentor has shown him how often transportation can stand between a young person and an activity.
Donnell Fears, a Dover youth mentor and owner of Fears Boxing and Fitness Club, says transportation is an issue he has seen firsthand.
"You find some parents that attend my particular program end up paying more in Uber fees and for public transportation than the actual program costs itself," Fears said.
Fears also says teaching young people how to safely use public transportation could help them become more independent and give them greater access to opportunities.
Craig says the issue is not necessarily a lack of programs. Instead, some organizations have capacity for more young people but face challenges getting those kids through the door.
He says the initiative is exploring options such as shuttle services, partnerships with transportation companies and other technology-based solutions.
"With the way technology is now, finding some creative but extremely safe ways to get kids back and forth to different things is one of the ways in which we can kind of close the gaps for youth activities that happen in Dover," Craig said.
Safety is a major part of the conversation, particularly for parents who may be hesitant to have their children travel alone or ride with unfamiliar drivers.
Craig says creating a transportation option that parents can trust could help remove one of the barriers keeping young people from participating.
The initiative also plans to seek input from Dover residents and community organizations as it considers potential solutions. Craig says upcoming town halls will give residents an opportunity to share ideas and concerns.