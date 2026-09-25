SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Strong northeast winds and high tides are taking a toll on Delaware's beaches, with severe erosion visible in Bethany Beach and powerful waves pounding the coastline.
In Bethany, beach access was closed as waves pushed toward the dunes and stripped away large amounts of sand. Some streets also experienced significant flooding.
From the boardwalk, the dunes can appear relatively intact. But just steps away, steep drop-offs reveal how much sand has been lost.
"I think it's wild. I've never, ever seen the beach so small," Bethany Beach visitor Janet Nolfi said.
Brian Decker, whose family has been coming to Bethany Beach for decades, said he was struck by the amount of erosion.
"I've never really seen erosion like that, the drop off," Decker said.
He also said he was surprised by the size of the waves and how close the ocean appeared to the dunes and boardwalk.
"I don't know if it's gonna get worse, with high tide and the full moon and everything else," Decker said.
In Rehoboth Beach, the impact was less severe, but the powerful surf and wind were still noticeable.
Sand was being blown across the beach, while waves pushed close to the dunes and shoreline.
"It kind of feels like you're getting sandblasted on the legs if you don't have pants on," Rehoboth Beach visitor Sabina Ortiz-Wander said.
Despite the rough conditions, beachgoers said they're keeping an eye on the ocean and hoping people stay safe.
"It's pretty rough seas," Tino Cione said. "It's just a shame how it messes the beaches up. But it's part of life and we get through it."
With more high tides and strong winds expected, officials and residents are watching to see whether the coastline will experience additional erosion.