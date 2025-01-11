PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- The second snow storm to hit Delmarva this week has come and gone. Luckily, we didn't get slammed this time around.
Neighbors were up and at it early though. We caught up with Gus Genco as he was clearing his walkway around 8:00 a.m.
"You know you got to come out here to at least to shovel the sidewalks off, you know pathways so everybody can get in and out of the house without slipping and falling," said Genco.
Princess Anne ended up dodging a bullet with this second storm. Initially, it looked like Somerset County could see up to four inches of snow, but by 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, a medium-heavy snow fall had all but turned into flurries, leaving behind a light dusting that painted rooftops and trees.
"Well, the snow is pretty but I'll be glad when it's gone," said Robert Anderson, chuckling.
Anderson, like plenty of others in Princess Anne, was out in his front yard sweeping snow away from his walkway. The rest of the work was up to the plows, which were able to make quick work of main roads like Somerset Avenue.
Neighborhood roads were a bit of a different story, at least early on in the day.
"The highway is pretty good," said Felicia Johnson. "It's just the backroads and sideroads full of ice and snow, of course, so it's going to be messy out here."
Another snow storm made for a fun day with a little work on the side.