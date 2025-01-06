SEAFORD, Del. -- Neighbors woke up to a winter wonderland today as heavy snow blanketed the area long before sunrise. Sussex County saw some of the highest snow totals of the day, creating a picturesque yet challenging scene across the region.
The snowfall covered cars, buried fire hydrants, and brought joy to students like Jayla White, who was thrilled to have a snow day.
"No school, yay!" White exclaimed as she stepped outside, ready to make the most of her unexpected day off. Her plans? A classic snow day lineup of "building a snowman with my cousins and drinking hot cocoa."
For others, the snow day brought a mix of fun and responsibilities. Jordan McCray spent the morning ensuring his family could get to work safely but still found time to enjoy the winter weather.
"I got to make sure my family gets to work, but the main thing of the day is coming outside to have some fun. It's my day off, so I got to enjoy it while it’s here," McCray shared.
Not everyone, however, was entirely thrilled. Dale Wise expressed a bittersweet sentiment about the snowstorm.
"It’s wintertime, you know. You want to see one good snow, and this is good enough for me. But after this, I don’t need any more," Wise said with a laugh.
As the heaviest snowstorm to hit Delmarva in years continues, neighbors in Seaford are soaking in the moment while preparing for potential challenges ahead. Local authorities have urged people to stay off the roads as plows work to clear the main routes. With more snow expected, patience and caution will be key for the days ahead.