SNOW HILL, Md. -- Backstreet Bikes is looking to expand its reach within the local community. The organization, founded in 2020, provides bikes to children and families in need.
In 2021, Backstreet Bikes received its 501 (c)(3) accreditation, officially becoming a nonprofit. Foru years later, the organization is still restoring donated bikes and sending them back out into the community.
That work, however, is currently done out of a small garage on Powell Street.
"We're looking for a place to set up a storefront in Snow Hill that would give us more exposure," said Stephanie Hawley, Backstreet Bikes President.
It would also help support the nonprofit financially, according to Hawley.
"We're hoping to open a business for people to come in and buy a tire, buy a tube, maybe buy a t-shirt, and that would support Backstreet Bikes and our mission to help people that can't afford to buy things like that."
Hawley spoke to Snow Hill officials at a work session on Tuesday night about a possible expansion. She asked about the Snow Hill Train Station.
Town Manager Rick Pollitt said it's a possibility, but the town will have to check with its attorney first.
"The train station is owned by everyone in Snow Hill, it's not ours to just do anything we want with," said Pollitt. "So if there's a way that we can accommodate them, if not at the train station, maybe there's other alternatives where we can support getting them in operation."
Pollitt said the town is committed to making something work.
"The idea of taking the old bikes and restoring them, putting them back into the hands of the children, and young people too, that would like to be able to bike around," said Pollitt. "Anything we can do to support their effort I think we're all behind."
Another possible location is a concession stand at Byrd Park.
Hawley said Backstreet Bikes is open to anything. The primary goal is to expand and provide more bikes to those who need them the most.
To date, Backstreet Bikes has refurbished and donated over 100 bikes.
To learn more about Backstreet Bikes, you can visit their website here.