ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- The combination of a solar eclipse and three rocket launches provided quite the spectacle at Wallops Island on Monday. It was the main attraction for people who traveled from up and down the East Coast.
Among the crowd at Wallops were some locals from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. But we spoke with a couple people who drove upwards of five hours just to be there on Monday.
Everyone is attendance got to watch three sounding rockets blast off into the upper atmosphere to study the affects of Mondays solar eclipse. All three launches had spectators craning their necks towards the sky, making sure they didn't miss a second.
"I've never seen a rocket launch before so it was very exciting," said William Sterner.
For future astronaut Sofia Hebbard, the eclipse, coupled with a few rocket launches, was a dream come true.
"I've never ever seen an eclipse before, or I don't remember any and I've always wanted to see a rocket launch so it's going to be extra fun," said Hebbard.
Some folks chose to enjoy the eclipse and launches in relaxing fashion, laying down on beach towels, donning the eclipse glasses and gazing into the sky. Other's took it as an excuse for an extra early birthday celebration.
"I'll be 90 in August and I only got ten more to go so I got to keep it all in there," said Mary Yun.
And then you have Teri Langlois, who traveled 10 hours with her family from Vermont.
"This has actually been the best day so far of the week, we've been here since Friday so we're doing good," said Langlois.
From binoculars to shades, plenty of eyewear came in handy at Wallops Islands on Monday.