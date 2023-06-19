SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The search is on for a leatherback sea turtle that is believed to be entangled in a trap.
The MERR Institute says the turtle was last reportedly seen on Sunday near the Fenwick Shoals, about four miles off the coast between South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The gigantic creature was seen with a red and white buoy attached to conch pot gear wrapped around its neck.
The MERR Institute and the Coast Guard out of Indian River Inlet headed out to the turtle’s location with disentanglement gear on Sunday, but after searching the area they could not locate the turtle due to poor visibility in choppy seas. A considerate boater had stayed and followed the turtle before crews arrived, but lost visibility once the winds picked up.
The institute says that it’s possible that the gear is still in place and the turtle is tethered to it.
If you see the sea turtle you are asked to call the MERR Institute at 302-228-5029. If sighted it's encouraged to stand by until rescuers can get out there.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the leatherback sea turtle is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The leatherback sea turtle is the largest turtle in the world.