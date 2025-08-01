OCEAN CITY, MD - The original Mayer family clan is made up of ten biological sisters, all within eleven years of age. For over forty years, their entire family, including kids, grandchildren, and in-laws, spend their yearly, week-long vacation in Ocean City.
Eighty-six people made up the vacation group this year. The family says everybody staying in ocean city makes it out for the beach visits, but they split up into groups when it comes to going to restaurants and shops.
Nancy Mayer-Whittington is the second of the ten sisters. She says lots of laughs and no drama is why her family gets along so well.
"I think we just think life's too short to, you know, be mad at somebody," said Mayer-Whittington. "Also, it's not our place to judge. That's God's job."
As this year's family vacation comes to a close, next year's is already being planned. The family says everyone looks forward to it.
"The kids anticipate it. When they were young, they couldn't wait," said Celeste Kerner, the fourth of the ten sisters. "As they got older, it was never a question of, am I going to go to the beach? It's going to be how long can I stay?"
Whether it's playing cards inside at the dinning room table, or watching the grandchildren build sandcastles in the sand, the Mayer sisters say they soak up every minute of togetherness during their yearly, family vacation in Ocean City.