CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Here at WBOC, we bring you timely news of the day. But on one Cambridge sidewalk, you will find some really old news.
The Baltimore Sun newspaper box located on High Street outside of the Post Office received its last shipment of newspapers on September 4, 2014.
Something people who live and work nearby did not even realize.
"That surprises me because I walk by it almost every day and have never paid attention to which newspapers are in it," said Robin Burton.
"There's several newspaper boxes, and I know that people were sad to see the Dorchester Star stop putting papers in theirs, and the Dorchester Banner stop putting papers in theirs," she continued.
We may never know if that paper box still contains fresh 2014 papers inside. When we tried to pay for a paper on Friday, the door remained locked.
For Cambridge City Manager Glenn Steckman, the paper box's presence is personal.
"My family has been connected into the newspaper business for close to 100 years. My grandfather worked for the Baltimore sun," he said.
Steckman says the box is under the purview of the property owner. "The newspaper box apparently was abandoned when the Baltimore Sun ceased delivery, street delivery, street sales as they used to refer to it," he said.
William Fleming works next door, and never stopped for a closer look.
"I had absolutely no idea. It's just something that's always been there. Lived in town my whole life, managing the restaurant right next door. It's just this little time capsule frozen there. It completely passes you by," he said.
We reached out to the Baltimore Sun but never heard back. Steckman says he hopes the box is removed, saying it's a potential liability. But many people we spoke with say they hope it remains as a relic of the past, still available for all to see.