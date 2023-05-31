BERLIN, Md. - An investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office has revealed a vehicle was intentionally set on fire today in Berlin.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a burning vehicle just before 11 a.m. today at the intersection of Mary Road and Sinepuxent Road. Significant flames were seen throughout a Ford Tansit cargo van that had been abandoned on the side of the road. The fire was extinguished with additional minor damage to a nearby field.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has since determined that the fire was incendiary.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666 x2 or the Maryland Arson Hotline 800-492-7529. Homeowners in the area with video cameras facing the roads are also asked to check their footage from yesterday morning to see if they can identify the van and people involved.