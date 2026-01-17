Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, the Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory may need to be expanded southward with future updates if the snow forecast continues to trend upward. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 511 for road information. &&