PRESTON, MD - The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland has ruled a house fire on Monday was accidental.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says firefighters responded to the fire on Newton Road just after 2 p.m. on February 19th. There, it took about one hour for 55 firefighters to control the flames from the two-story home.
The owner of the home was using a propane torch to burn weeds next to the house, accidentally igniting the exterior, according to the Fire Marshal. Total loss of structure and contents is estimated at $350,000.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.