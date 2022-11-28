SALISBURY, Md.- An early morning Saturday fire in Salisbury was ruled an accident.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by an officer with Wicomico County Sheriff's Office after they were called to a one story, wood framed home at 2306 Hudson Drive around 6 a.m. for a motion alarm.
Officials say they found nothing suspicious about the fire. The movement of the fire set off the motion alarm.
The fire was ruled accidental after combustibles were too close to a heater in the laundry room.
No one was injured.
It took 18 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department 20 minutes to get the flames under control.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the building, and $8,000 to the contents inside.