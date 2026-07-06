MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident that claimed the lives of a married couple in Milford on Sunday.
Police say they responded to a home on Sugar Maple Drive in the Sugar Maple Farms community at about 4:15 p.m. on July 5 after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a man who said he had killed his wife and hung up. Authorities tried multiple times to contact the man but were unsuccessful, according to DSP.
The Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team ultimately entered the home to find a 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds and a 43-year-old man who had apparently shot himself both deceased. Their identities have not yet been released.
DSP asks anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 302-752-3795.