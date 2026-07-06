murder suicide generic

MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a murder-suicide incident that claimed the lives of a married couple in Milford on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a home on Sugar Maple Drive in the Sugar Maple Farms community at about 4:15 p.m. on July 5 after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a man who said he had killed his wife and hung up. Authorities tried multiple times to contact the man but were unsuccessful, according to DSP. 

The Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team ultimately entered the home to find a 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds and a 43-year-old man who had apparently shot himself both deceased. Their identities have not yet been released.

DSP asks anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 302-752-3795.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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